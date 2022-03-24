Tom Hanks Crashed Another Wedding – Photobombs Bride

Tom Hanks has been known to randomly show up in couple's wedding photos. He's at it again!

EIF Presents: XQ Super School Live at the Barker Hangar - Inside Charley Gallay loading...

Tom Hanks

Last Saturday in Pittsburgh, just as Grace Gwaltney was about to get in the limo after taking pictures with her wedding party, she heard, "Hey! My name is Tom Hanks. Can I take a photo with the bride?”

“I immediately froze and was just looking around. I didn’t know what to do,” Gwaltney told KCRA News.

She added, “You see him and then he starts speaking and he was like, ‘You look so beautiful. I’m so happy for you.’ He was talking in my ear … I was thinking of Toy Story.”

“We all lost it,” said wedding photographer Rachel Rowland. “The bridesmaids shuffled out of the limo, and he posed with photos and congratulated everyone, and then as fast as he popped in, he was gone. It was just so sweet and fun!”

Rowland told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, “He was just as wonderful and charming as you’d assume. His wife, Rita [Wilson], was there and got in some photos, too.”

Tom Hanks in Pittsburgh

As it turns out, the wedding party wasn't the only thing Tom Hanks has been crashing around Pittsburgh.

Here he is, along with his wife, at home improvement store, Busy Beaver:

Tom Hanks Photobomb

As previously mentioned, this isn't the first time that Tom Hanks has done something like this. In October of 2021, he was seen crashing a wedding on the beach.

And in 2016, Hanks surprised a couple that were taking wedding pictures in Central Park:

Hanks is filming a movie in Pittsburgh called A Man Called Otto, which is about "a cranky retired man strikes up an unlikely friendship with his boisterous new neighbors." It's a remake of the 2015 Swedish movie that was the highest grossing foreign film in America in 2016, and garnered two Academy Award nominations.

For Tom Hanks to be crotchety just holds proof of his acting ability, cause the man is far from that!