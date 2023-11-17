ALEXANDRIA, La. (KPEL News) - A Virginia man who went viral because of his raw, emotional singing and songwriting is launching a world tour - one that will bring him to central Louisiana.

Oliver Anthony became a viral sensation over the summer after his song, "Rich Men North of Richmond," exploded on social media.

Get our free mobile app

Part of what made him so viral was the music and his singing, but another huge part of it was his story, as told by folks like Jason Howerton of High Value Dad.

His sobriety, however, is what ultimately led to his music becoming a central focus, Howerton explained. According to him, someone reached out to Anthony and asked him to record a song for his YouTube channel.

Thus, "Rich Men North of Richmond" was born.

At the same time, his YouTube channel exploded, and his song jumped to No. 1 on the iTunes charts almost immediately at its peak. The song also went on to become No. 1 on Spotify and Apple Music in the United States as well.

With all of that online success as well as the views for the YouTube video, Anthony went on to claim the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and become the first person in music history to claim that spot without having any prior chart activity.

He released another song shortly afterward called "I Want to Go Home."

But after making the rounds, Anthony is now embarking on a full world tour. He starts that tour in 2024 with a stop in Sweden, before traveling to several European countries, including:

Norway

Netherlands

Scotland

United Kingdom

Ireland

He'll then come back to the states, beginning with Tennessee before continuing around the country.

Get our free mobile app

His one and only listed stop in Louisiana, however, is in Alexandria. Anthony's Louisiana date is set for March 8th, 2024, and he is currently scheduled to perform at the Rapides Parish Coliseum.