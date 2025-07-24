(KPEL-FM) - A legendary voice in Louisiana music is gone as swamp pop great Tommy McLain has died at the age of 85, according to his family.

The family released the following statement regarding McLain's passing:

It is with immense sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of our father, Tommy McLain. He departed peacefully on the morning of 7/24/25 at the age of 85. He was a beloved father, grandfather, and friend. He will be deeply missed but, the music he made will live on in the hearts and minds of his fans, friends, and family. It will be his legacy.

Tommy McLain was born in Jonesville, Louisiana, and first began performing in the 1950s with country singer Clint West. The two were both members of The Vel-Tones and The Boogie Kings.

McLain's biggest hit was with his recording of the song "Sweet Dreams," which hit No. 15 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1966.

In October 2007, McLain was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame.

In 2022, McLain released his first album in over 40 years, entitled I Ran Down Every Dream. The record featured songs co-written by McLain and the likes of Elvis Costello, Ivan Neville, Jon Cleary, Warren Storm, and Steve Riley, among others.

He even appeared in the Paul Newman film The Drowning Pool.

Tommy McLain was a true legend in Louisiana music. We send our sincere condolences to his family and friends who are mourning his passing. But what a legacy he left us.