Cajun Maw Maws are going to be sad about this one. The actor who played 'John Abbott' for 25 years on the long-running CBS soap-opera "The Young & The Restless," passed away on Tuesday.

Jerry Douglas, 88, died after a brief battle with cancer. However, as of today, no official cause of death has been released.

"Y&R" took to social media to honor their star and extend sympathies to his family.

Douglas began his career with "Y&R" in 1982 and was a key cast member until 2006 when his character was killed off. But, in true soap opera fashion, Douglas would make periodic appearances as John Abbott's ghost until 2016.

The actor's given name was actually Gerald Rubenstein. A native of Boston, he had aspirations of earning a law degree in economics. However, eight months into law school, he ended up auditioning for acting roles and within no time he scored substantial parts on popular television shows.

He appeared in shows such as "The Untouchables," "The Donna Reed Show," "Mission: Impossible," "The Incredible Hulk," "The Rockford Files, "Barnaby Jones," and many more.

Douglas is survived by his wife of three decades, Kym Douglas, and three children, Jod, Hunter and Avra.