Meat Loaf Dead at 74

Daniel Berehulak, Getty Images

According to his social media page, Michael Lee Aday, the singer professionally known as Meat Loaf, has died.

Aday's stage name, according to Wikipedia, was given to him by his football coach (due to his size). Aday took to the name and used it professionally for the rest of his life.

Born in Dallas, Meat Loaf began acting and singing in high school and would end up starring in several musicals. He was still very involved in theatre when he began work on his breakout album, "Bat Out of Hell". That album produced hits like "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad" and "Paradise by the Dashboard Light".

Meat Loaf went on to star in over 60 movies and sold more than 100 million albums in his lifetime, according to his Facebook page.

No official cause of death has been released.

