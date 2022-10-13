It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana.

Do You Know This Woman? Do You Recognize This Hairdo?

Fake Nurse 2 Photo courtesy of St. Landry Crime Stoppers

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office says that a woman wore scrubs and a stethoscope around her neck to blend in at area medical facilities so that she could steal.

She has stolen from facilities in Opelousas, Lafayette Parish, Iberia Parish and Morgan City. In addition, Mississippi officials say this fake nurse is ransacking places in their state too.

Officer Christopher Simien with Opelousas Police Department was able to highlight the case for St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers to feature these crimes.

Do You Know Who This Woman Is? Can You Help Police and the Victims?

Simien talks about the woman going into Opelousas General Hospital to steal. She would walk into offices and see what she could steal. She even would get into the lockers of workers to make off with money and items.

Officials say this all started on September 19 when an employee of a St. Landry Parish hospital went home and discovered her wallet was missing. Officer Simien says officers went to investigate to find that someone had taken $150 dollars from the real hospital worker's purse along with credit cards.

Later, another worker at the hospital found the woman's purse discarded.

Similar crimes have happened in other parts of Acadiana and in Springfield, Mississippi at Pascagoula Hospital.

Officers in Mississippi say the fake nurse stole a real worker's wallet containing cash and credit cards. This worker had her cash taken and there was a $1,200 charge on one of her credit cards.

How Can You Help?

If you know this woman, or if you know anything about this case, please contacted St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS (8477). This is an anonymous way to give information. Another anonymous way is to use the P3 app from any mobile device. The person whose information leads to an arrest will receive a cash reward.

