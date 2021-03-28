Top 10 Greatest Fictional Athletes of All Time

Everybody knows - and after a few beers will admit - that sports fans will argue about anything. Especially after a few beers. And one of the most often heard "discussions" among sports junkies is, who is the greatest movie or TV athlete of all time?

In sports fiction, from baseball to football to martial arts to arm wrestling, the most common plot is the underdog-succeeds-against-all-odds tale. What makes them stand out is a combination of personality, humanity and a never-say-die attitude, all topped off with amazing athletic ability.

The list of legendary athletes on film seems endless and, unfortunately, ours leaves out memorable characters like Benny "The Jet" Rodriguez from The Sandlot, Eric Liddell in Chariots of Fire and even fictional football speedster Forrest Gump.

So, who did make our list of The Top Ten Greatest Fictional Athletes of All Time? Take a look, then let us know if you agree...or who you think we left out.