Top 10 Lafayette Restaurants That We Really, Really Miss

We've seen a lot of Lafayette restaurants come and go over the years. Some were expected, some were a surprise, but almost all of them held some good memories for us.

So it's always a bummer when one of our favorites goes away. Even if they've been closed for years (or decades), we still remember how awesome it was when it was open.

There are several reasons why we have so many of our memories tied to restaurants, according to science.

It's a sensory experience: Restaurants engage multiple senses - taste, smell, sight, and sometimes even touch and sound. The sensory experience creates a lasting impression and enhances memory recall.

We make social connections: Many significant life events and celebrations are often associated with social gatherings at restaurants. The act of sharing a meal fosters a sense of connection, making these occasions memorable.

Restaurants hold cultural significance: Certain restaurants may be emblematic of a specific culture, cuisine, or period in our lives. The association with cultural elements can make these places stand out in our memory.

They are a part of our rituals and traditions: Family traditions often involve dining out at specific restaurants for special occasions, creating a sense of continuity and nostalgia associated with those places.

They add emotional context: The emotional context of a meal, whether it's a first date, an anniversary, or a farewell, intensifies the memory's emotional salience. We tend to remember events that evoke strong emotions.

They offer novelty and uniqueness: Trying a new restaurant can be a novel experience, and the uniqueness of the setting, cuisine, or ambiance can make it more memorable.

There are so many reasons that we remember them so fondly. So we asked you all and you told us which ones you miss the most.