I'm fixing to drop some cold hard truths on you. No matter how much we cheer for LSU legend Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals here in Louisiana, they are never going to win Super Bowl LVI.

Let's keep in mind that Joe was only half of the dynamic duo at LSU that won the 2019 College Football National Championship and gave LSU fans an undefeated season. The other half was the undecipherable Coach O and since we can understand Zac, I feel like the magic might be gone. Plus, the underdogs only win in the movies... mostly.

But none of those are the real reasons why Cincinnati won't be bringing home Super Bowl rings and the Lombardi trophy. These are. Check 'em out!

The Top 5 Reasons Why the Bengals Won't Win the Super Bowl

Clearly, this is all complete BS because the Bengals are indeed going to win their first Super Bowl Sunday, February 13, 2022. Geaux Joe!

