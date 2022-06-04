Top 5 Cars That Will Get You More for Your Money

When you think about it, buying a new car isn't the easiest purchase you can make. Which make? Which model? How good is the warranty? Which dealership is reputable? Color, style, equipment, cost—it's not easy. You can spend hours on the internet reading reviews, sifting through customer complaints to figure out which are valid and honestly, give yourself a headache deciding which car has the least shortcomings over the rest.

U.S. News has helped to take the anxiety out of buying a vehicle in 2022, they've done all of that for you.

First off, is 2022 a good year to buy a car. It really is, especially if you have a trade-in. Dealerships will give you big bucks for your trade-in right now. Although some auto brands have price increases on their models, you will get more today for your trade-in to make up for the inflated 2022 prices so you still come out better this year.

One thing you can't do is simply buy the cheapest car on the lot. You have to find the lowest-priced car that will give you more bang for your buck. A cheap car may end up costing you much more in the long run. Nor do you have to buy the most expensive car on the lot to get what you want.

U.S. News compiled a list of the 5 Best Cars for the Money in 2022. Completely based on extensive research that will put your mind at ease.

U.S. News 5 Best Cars for the Money in 2022

Subcompact Top Pick: Nissan Versa

Midsize Top Pick: Honda Accord

Large Car Top Pick: Toyota Avalon

Hybrid and Electric Pick: Hyundai Elantra

Compact Top Pick: Honda Civic

Now is the time to buy a 2022 model year car, as the 2023 models are arriving. That means, dealerships have to move out the old inventory to make room for the new lines. So you'll get bargains on 2022 models and top dollar for your trade-in. And now you know which cars will get you more for your money. You're all set!