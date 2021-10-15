Top 5 Most Expensive Homes For Sale In Lake Charles

Have you ever wondered what are the most expensive houses in Lake Charles for sale? I mean we all dream about living in beautiful mansions and having those amenities that most homes don't have.

You know like elevators in your house, guest homes, luxury swimming pools, libraries, basketball courts, and much more. Well, we did a search on Zillow and found the top five most expensive homes for sale in Lake Charles, and let us tell you, these houses are freaking nice.

Here is the top 5:

#5 --- 2836 Bordelon Drive -- $1,500,000

ZILLOW

This home is located at 2836 Bordelon Drive which is listed as Lake Charles but is technically in Moss Bluff. This home boasts 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms and is over 4500 square feet. This home also comes with 6 car heated/cooled garages, a heated swimming pool, and a basketball court/gym,

#4 -- 6574 Elliott Rd, Lake Charles -- $1,585,000

Zillow

This home could seem to be a little pricey because it only has 3 bedrooms and 3 bedrooms but it comes with 15.93 acres so there is where the money comes in. Some of the features that come with the house include a saltwater pool & cabana and an art studio.

#3 --- 4900 Bayview Ln, Lake Charles --- $1,600,000

Zillow

This home is 5 bedrooms and 4 1/2 bathrooms and has 5202 square feet. As you can see from the picture, the home comes with a beautiful view of the water. The home's special features include an office/library, gourmet kitchen, formal dining room, a keeping room, 2 laundry rooms (lower and upper level), a mudroom, a media/billboards room, a craft room, and exercise room.

It also has a boathouse, a heated gunite saltwater pool that is 45x20, with three waterfalls, a Jacuzzi, beach shelf, and in-floor cleaning system.

#2 --- 3102 Henderson Bayou Rd, Lake Charles --- $2,175,000

ZILLOW

This house is 4 bedrooms and 3 bedrooms and has 4737 square feet. This home also has a waterfront view and is located close to Prien Lake Park. The house also has a 3 car garage and a kitchen with many unique features. The kitchen features appliance storage hidden within panels, double wall ovens, an island featuring a cooktop and grill, a large walk-in pantry.

What is nice is there is a guest house on the property that features an additional 1800 sq ft and has one bedroom and one bath.

#1 --- 201 Shell Beach Drive, Lake Charles --- $2,400,000

ZILLOW

This house has four bedrooms and 5 1/2 bathrooms and is 6647 square feet. It sits on 3/4 of an acre.

Inside the home is a gourmet kitchen with a butler's pantry, upstairs and downstairs living areas, two fireplaces, a large dining room, a glassed atrium, a study, library, study, and a grand staircase. The master suite has an 18x12 closet and an elevator.