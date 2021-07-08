Tornado Tears Though Georgia Navy Base Leaving RV’s Overturned After Tropical Storm Elsa

New reports show video of the aftermath created by a tornado that tore though a Navy Base in Georgia in the wake of Tropical Storm Elsa. As many as ten people have been reported as injured and multiple RV's and cars could be seen flipped completely over.

Tropical Storm Elsa has caused lots of issues for the people of Coastal Georgia. Reports say that thousands are currently without power

See some still images of the wreckage that took place on the Kings Bay Navy Base.

Tornado Tears Through Georgia Navy Base

Now, see the full video of the aftermath posted on Facebook by WDSU News below.

According to member of the media filming the above report, the Eagle Hammock RV park next to a lake in Georgia was "utter chaos" after the tornado tore through. As the recovery efforts begin, we wish all of the people of Georgia that have been affected by the weather the best.

As Hurricane season continues, be sure to have all preparedness measures in place for your home and family.