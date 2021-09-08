Little Girl from Vacherie, Louisiana Shows Lineman Some Love

Utility workers from around the state and all over the country have been working 24/7 in an attempt to get Entergy customers in southeast Louisiana power after Hurricane Ida tore through the area with a vengeance.

Linemen have been sleeping in their trucks, missing meals and showers. Folks in Louisiana are very grateful, making them homecooked meals, opening their homes and showing them love on social media.

One little girl from Vacherie, Louisiana showed the hardworking lineman some major cheer.

Sandy Hartley: This picture needs to be framed and hung!! So so PRECIOUS.

Brittany Oubre: I love this And God Bless those linemen, here and far. They are doing the most rn to get us back up and running. Sweet Girl is precious.

Terri Falgoust Gravois: So precious!

Michael V. Arnon: The best things in life are not things!!

Michael Linton: Hope she learns how to spell better than mama.

Aariel A.: Okay,, okay…I’ve been a hurricane scrooge but this is too cute!!!

Danielle Boteler: This is adorable.

Keisler Geason Jeffery: So Cute.