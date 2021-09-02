Chilling Images of Fire that Ripped Through Lafitte, Louisiana

A massive fire overnight on the Barataria side of Lafitte, La. destroyed at least six homes on top of the destruction caused by Hurricane Ida. Chilling images show houses burn out of control as firefighters have a very difficult time getting to them.

Hurricane Ida damaged the bridge leading out to Barataria making it impossible for fire trucks to get to the massive fire Thursday before sunrise. On top of the bridge being out, 4 of the 5 firehouses were damaged by Ida.

Firefighters attempted to get to the massive fire by boat but got stuck on vegetation in the water. So the Sheriff's Office responded with airboats.

The fire was started by a golf cart battery that shorted out due to flooding.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire by 8:45 AM. Their efforts saved many other homes from damage.