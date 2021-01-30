Toys R Us Closes Last Two Stores as Comeback Stumbles

In 2019 Toys R Us began dipping their toes into the comeback waters by opening two small, experimental stores. Unfortunately, it seems that for now, the move to comeback has fallen flat.

The two new, smaller Toys R Us stores are now officially closed according to KATC. The Toys R Us store located in the Galleria mall in Houston closed a couple of weeks ago on Jan. 15, and now the store at New Jersey's Garden State Plaza closed it's doors this past Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Timing has clearly not been kind to Toys R Us. As the company began a careful comeback in late 2019, they ran smack dab into a global pandemic in 2020.

However, don't count Toys R Us out yet.

KATC reports that "the company says it is looking at new options for reopening but declined to offer specifics."