Traffic Alert: Announcement Made on Ambassador Caffery Construction Project

For nearly two months, there have been lane closures on Ambassador Caffery Parkway near the Dulles Drive intersection as crews have been making improvements as part of the Dulles Drive widening project.

Unfortunately, these necessary lane closures have caused daily traffic buildups, they've made it harder for residents to get to their homes, and have been a source of worry for businesses concerned about losing customers because of the construction.

Well, residents, business owners, and drivers can now rejoice!

Ambassador Caffery at Dulles Drive, TSM Photo

Lafayette Consolidated Government officials have announced that ALL LANES of Ambassador Caffery near Dulles Drive are NOW OPEN. This has not been the case since the project began on April 25.

As part of the Dulles Drive Widening Project, there has been quite a bit of work done in the area over the last couple of months.

Dulles Drive, google maps

Sidewalks, lighting, and a new roundabout at N. Domingue has been added the stretch of Dulles Drive between Ambassador and N. Domingue Road.

Turning lanes are still being added on Dulles Drive so the road - while it has been widened - will remain striped as a two-lane road until other parts of the project are completed.

Roundabout on Dulles Drive, KPEL photo

One of the other parts is Dulles between Westgate Road and N. Domingue Road, which remains closed.

Roundabout on Dulles Drive, KPEL photo

Ambassador Caffery Between Youngsville Highway and US 90

DAILY, Ambassador Caffery is being reduced to one lane in BOTH DIRECTIONS from now until Friday,July 15th. Work is happening from 9 AM to 3 PM and 8 PM to 6 AM as crews saw cut for the construction of turn lanes. There are no detours.

Ambassador Caffery between Chemin Metairie and Youngsville Highway, google street view

