Traffic Alert: Closures on Interstate 10, US 90 and Verot School Road Highlight Week

There are three heavily-traveled roadways that have lane closures happening this week - Interstate 10, US 90, and Verot School Road.

Interstate-10 Henderson Exit, google street view

Interstate 10

All this week, the inside shoulder and inside lane on I-10 eastbound from mile marker 112 to mile marker 114 in St. Martin Parish - between Breaux Bridge and Henderson - is being closed DAILY from 6:00 a.m. till 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Crews are paving the asphalt. No detour is necessary but you can expect delays and please be mindful of the traffic slowdowns expected in that area.

US-90-Sign

US 90

For most of the workday on Wednesday, DOTD crews will be performing roadway repairs on the inside lane of US 90 eastbound from the Lafayette Parish line to the Iberia Parish line from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. No detour is necessary but you can expect delays and please be mindful of the traffic slowdowns expected in that area.

Verot School Road between Ambassador Caffery and La Neuville Road, google street view

Verot School Road

On Monday night, DOTD crews are closing the northbound outside lane of Verot School Road between La Neuville Road and Ambassador Caffery Parkway nearly a quarter of a mile south of Ambassador Caffery as they install an Access Connection. The lane closure will begin at 8:00 p.m. on Monday night and is scheduled to last until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Bridge on Ole Colony Road Extends Closure

And the bridge on Ole Colony Road needs to be closed awhile longer than the two weeks it was anticipated...by another three months.

There will be no thru traffic during construction.

Detour:Drivers west of the bridge will use Westgate Road; drivers east of the bridge will use Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

