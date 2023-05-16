LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - There are a few traffic closures happening in Lafayette over the next few days - some of them scheduled for significant chunks of the day.

google street view google street view loading...

Road Repairs to Close Portion of Evangeline Thruway on Wednesday

DOTD workers will be working on the Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette on Wednesday, making needed road repairs. Crews will be closing the Thruway northbound from Willow Street to the right lane of the I-49/I-10 Interchange from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

I-10 at I-49, youtube user roadwaywiz I-10 at I-49, youtube user roadwaywiz loading...

The road will be open to regular traffic with no restrictions.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area, but may experience delays. No detour route is necessary.

J-Turn Project Continues on Johnston Street

The next step in the Johnston Street J-Turn Project will continue on Thursday night as DOTD crews will be working on two segments of the heavily-traveled roadway.

Johnston Street at Southcity Parkway/Duhon Road Intersection, google street view Johnston Street at Southcity Parkway/Duhon Road Intersection, google street view loading...

Johnston Street from South City Parkway to Just South of Ambassador Caffery: DOTD crews will lay asphalt for the new J-Turns. This will cause the northbound left lane of Johnston Street to be closed in this area from 7:30 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Friday morning.

DOTD crews will lay asphalt for the new J-Turns. This will cause the northbound left lane of Johnston Street to be closed in this area from 7:30 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Friday morning. Johnston Street from Ridge Road to Target Loop: DOTD crews will lay asphalt for the new J-Turns. This will cause the southbound left lane of Johnston Street to be closed in this area from 9:30 p.m. until 8:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Emergency vehicles will have access to these areas.

Johnston at Ridge, google street view Johnston at Ridge, google street view loading...

Crews to Trim Branches Around Power Lines on Cameron Street Near Ambassador Caffery

For the next two Sundays, crews will be on Cameron Street trimming branches around the power lines. Because of this, the westbound lane of Cameron Street between Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Sunbeam Lane will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Cameron Street, google street view Cameron Street, google street view loading...

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area.

Louisiana's 10 Most Deadly Roads

The 11 Deadliest Roads In East Texas This is list is based upon the roads with the most fatal accidents.