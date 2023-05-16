Traffic Closures Coming on Evangeline Thruway Near Interstate 10, Johnston Street in Lafayette, Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - There are a few traffic closures happening in Lafayette over the next few days - some of them scheduled for significant chunks of the day.

Road Repairs to Close Portion of Evangeline Thruway on Wednesday

DOTD workers will be working on the Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette on Wednesday, making needed road repairs. Crews will be closing the Thruway northbound from Willow Street to the right lane of the I-49/I-10 Interchange from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The road will be open to regular traffic with no restrictions.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area, but may experience delays. No detour route is necessary.

J-Turn Project Continues on Johnston Street

The next step in the Johnston Street J-Turn Project will continue on Thursday night as DOTD crews will be working on two segments of the heavily-traveled roadway.

  • Johnston Street from South City Parkway to Just South of Ambassador Caffery: DOTD crews will lay asphalt for the new J-Turns. This will cause the northbound left lane of Johnston Street to be closed in this area from 7:30 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Friday morning.
  • Johnston Street from Ridge Road to Target Loop: DOTD crews will lay asphalt for the new J-Turns. This will cause the southbound left lane of Johnston Street to be closed in this area from 9:30 p.m. until 8:30 a.m. Friday morning.

 

Emergency vehicles will have access to these areas.

Crews to Trim Branches Around Power Lines on Cameron Street Near Ambassador Caffery

For the next two Sundays, crews will be on Cameron Street trimming branches around the power lines. Because of this, the westbound lane of Cameron Street between Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Sunbeam Lane will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area.

