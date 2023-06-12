LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Earlier this year, construction began on the stretch of Pinhook Road between Mall Street and Jomela Drive as workers for Lafayette Consolidated Government began applying new lining on the inside of subsurface drainage pipes. This is within the particular stretch of the often-traveled roadway that is a bit challenging (and kind of dangerous) to navigate: the slim stretch between the bridge over the Vermilion River and its intersection with University Avenue.

Then, a longer stretch of Pinhook Road - from Jomela Drive to Dorset Avenue - construction began to make that 1-mile stretch much smoother for drivers. This resurfacing process was forecast to last for about three months, weather permitting.

In the first phase, workers conducted drainage improvements along side streets near the Oil Center during daytime hours. According to LCG, "traffic flow on Pinhook w(ould) be virtually unaffected aside from a couple of days of temporary one-lane closures."

Now, crews have moved into the next phase: resurfacing Pinhook from Dorset St. to Jomela Drive. Crews are removing and replacing asphalt during evening and overnight hours to have the least impact on traffic. There will be alternating lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. as this mile-long stretch of road is expected to be completely resurfaced in 4-6 weeks, weather permitting.

Nighttime Traffic Closures Happening on I-10 in Breaux Bridge, Henderson

There is a string of traffic closures happening on Interstate 10 in St. Martin Parish as asphalt work continues in the area.

Interstate-10 Henderson Exit, google street view Interstate-10 Henderson Exit, google street view loading...

The outside lane of I-10 Eastbound from Mile Marker 108 to Mile Marker 115. Closed NIGHTLY from 6:00 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. (Monday - Friday). NOTE: Emergency vehicles will have access through the work area but may encounter delays. No detour is necessary.

I-10 eastbound entrance ramp at Exit 109 – LA 328 (Breaux Bridge). Closed NIGHTLY from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. (Monday - Wednesday). NOTE: The exit ramp will remain open at all times, while the construction is being performed on the entrance ramp. The ramp closures are necessary to allow crews to perform asphalt operations. Motorists traveling on LA 328 (Rees Street) will only be able to access I-10 eastbound via the posted detour route, which includes accessing I-10 westbound to Exit 104 (Louisiana Avenue) and then traveling southwest on Louisiana Avenue, then travel onto I-10 eastbound. Emergency vehicles will not have access to the eastbound entrance ramp at Exit 109 – LA 328 (Breaux Bridge). Detour routes will be posted during the ramp closure periods.

I-10 near Breaux Bridge Exit, google street view I-10 near Breaux Bridge Exit, google street view loading...

I-10 eastbound from mile marker 108 to mile marker 117. Alternating NIGHTLY lane closures from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. (Monday - Friday). NOTE: Travel lanes will be reduced to one lane through the immediate construction zone, which may cause drivers to encounter delays. Emergency vehicles will have access through the construction zone but may encounter delays.

I-10 eastbound exit ramp at Exit 115 – LA 347 (Henderson). NIGHTLY closures happening from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. (Monday - Wednesday). NOTE: I-10 eastbound motorists will only be able to access Exit 115 – LA 347 (Henderson) via the posted detour route, which includes continuing on I-10 eastbound to Exit 127 (Whiskey Bay) and then travel northwest on LA 975 to access the I-10 westbound entrance ramp to Exit 115. The I-10 eastbound entrance ramp will remain open. Emergency vehicles will not have access to the exit ramp. There will be no vehicle width restrictions associated with this work.

