Traffic Closures Set to Happen on Ambassador Caffery and I-10 Until End of June

As we close out the last half of the month of June, there are some important traffic closures you need to know about, particularly on Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Interstate 10.

Ambassador Caffery Construction Near Target

This is a project that began near the beginning of 2022 as DOTD crews have been working on various sidewalk repairs along with concrete pavement patching as they have been repairing the inside and outside lanes between Old Camp Road to the Vermilion River and from Broadmoor Boulevard (just past the Vermilion River) to Kaliste Saloom Road.

Ambassador at Vermilion River Bridge, google street view

Happening from 8 PM Friday until 6 AM Monday, the inside travel lane of Ambassador Caffery northbound from Kaliste Saloom to the Vermilion River Bridge will be closed.

No detour will be necessary but you can expect Ambassador Caffery in that area to have heavy traffic that could take you a considerable while to get through. A lot of work has been getting done on the weekends for this project, which means crews have been working night and day during those time periods.

Ambassador Caffery at Settlers Trace, google street view

The overall project is slated to be completed in Early Summer 2022.

Ambassador Caffery Between Youngsville Highway and US 90

DAILY, Ambassador Caffery is being reduced to one lane in BOTH DIRECTIONS from now until Thursday, June 30th. Work is happening from 9 AM to 3 PM and 8 PM to 6 AM as crews saw cut for the construction of turn lanes. There are no detours.

Ambassador Caffery between Chemin Metairie and Youngsville Highway, google street view

Evangeline Thruway Between PInhook Road and 16th Street

On Saturday, June 25th, workers will need to close the area from 7 AM till 10 AM as they remove a tree.

Evangeline Thruway at Pinhook Road, google street view

There will be a detour route that will consist of Pinhook Road, LA 94 (Carmel Drive) and Louisiana Avenue.

Evangeline Thruway between Pinhook Road and 16th Street, google maps

Interstate 10

I-10 will have a closure on Sunday night.

It will happen at the eastbound exit ramp at Exit 115 - LA 347 (Henderson) from 8 PM until 6 AM Monday morning. DOTD crews will be performing temporary pavement striping for the new traffic configuration.

I-10 eastbound motorists will only be able to access Exit 115 – LA347 (Henderson) via the posted detour route, which includes continuing on I-10 eastbound to Exit 127 (Whiskey Bay) and then travel northwest on LA 975 to access the I-10 westbound entrance ramp to Exit 115.

The I-10 eastbound entrance ramp will remain open.

Emergency vehicles will not have access to the eastbound exit ramp. Detour routes will be posted during this ramp closure period.

Townsquare photo

I-10 will also have a closure during the workweek.

This will happen on I-10 westbound from mile marker 117 to mile marker 114 in Lafayette and St. Martin Parishes as crews perform asphalt operations. This will happen NIGHTLY from 8 PM till 6 AM Monday, June 20 until Friday, June 24.

Emergency vehicles will have access through the work area, but may encounter delays.

No detour is necessary.

