Get our free mobile app

The woman accused of throwing her children off of the Cross Lake Bridge last year has been scheduled to appear in court.

Black was arrested last September just hours after authorities pulled the body of her 10 month old son, Joshua, out of the water on Cross Lake after a yard worker found the floating infant and called authorities. During the recovery of the body, authorities then discovered Black's 5 year old son, Elijah floating on his back, and were able to rescue him still alive.

Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Caddo Parish Clerk of Court loading...

Black's van was discovered at a rest stop near Waskom, Texas, where Black was arrested before being extradicted back to Shreveport. Black, who has prior arrest records for prostitution, human trafficking, arson, simple assault, drugs and domestic battery dating back to 1988, has been jailed without bond since she was arrested. She was charged with multiple charges including Second Degree Murder, and Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Last May, Black changed her plea to Not-Guilty, and Not Guilty by reason of insanity. Her attorneys requested a mental evaluation claiming Black could not determine the difference between right and wrong. A sanity commission, including a psychiatrist and a psychologist, was appointed to examine Black last year, where she was found competent to stand trial.

Black's case has been set for arguments and hearings before Judge Donald E. Hathaway, Jr on September 6th.

Shreveport 2022 Homicides