Trip Advisor Guests Rate Louisiana’s Only Nudist Resort

Have you ever noticed how we as humans like to rank things? Our college football season would not be complete if we did not have a ranking of the teams to let us know how good they were. The same can be said for travel and vacations, with the ever-increasing of self-booking online, travel sites like Trip Advisor can make a huge difference as to whether or not you might choose to stay at a destination or avoid it.

As someone who has been fortunate enough to travel quite a bit, I use services like Trip Advisor, Travelocity, Booking.com, and others quite a bit. I do pay attention to the reviews and the rankings left by visitors to the sites and to the properties in question.

Phil Dufrene via Unsplash.com

So, as I was contemplating a weekend getaway, not too far from home I can across Indian Hills Nudist Park. No, I'm one to normally spend the weekend without my clothes but I am always open to interesting and new adventures.

First, let me tell you that the resort seems to have all of the things you'd want in a resort. The lodging appears to be more than adequate. There is a heated pool, a hot tub, nature trails, and a lot of community-oriented (inside the resort community) activities each day. Hell, they even have karaoke.

As I might on any resort website, I had to see what the user reviews looked like. I wondered what guests at a nudist resort would find to complain about that might be different from what other guests at a more traditional resort might expound upon.

The first review I came across from user Allen21096 would likely be the kind of review that I would write. Here's some of what Allen 21096 wrote on the Trip Advisor site.

We pulled up and found the location to be very private. Much as I tried I was unable to convince someone else to go in, and she threatened to sleep in the truck.

Okay, not much of a review of the actual place but, if we are being honest, probably the most realistic review of what happens in the parking lot of Indian Hills many times a week.

Vincent Riszdorfer via Unsplash.com

Now Trip Advisor user melstire was really hoping to use the facilities pool when they came for a visit but alas,

The place looked clean and neat overall, however, the pool looked disgusting. A gentleman cleaning the pool assured us not to worry, it would be fine by the afternoon Afternoon came and went and the pool still looked gross.

I get it, nobody wants to get naked in pond water when they don't have to do so. But in defense of the resort, it's hard to keep a pool looking great all the time in South Louisiana. The warm temperatures really make the algae want to grow. But I can understand this reviewer's disdain.

To be honest, there weren't a lot of reviews of Indian Hills Resort on the Trip Advisor site. Especially when you compare the number of reviews a more traditional resort of similar size and stature might have. I would say for the most part guests found the property to their liking and only a couple of guests did not enjoy their time.

So what about you? Have you ever considered an au naturel vacation? Or at least spending time on a nude beach? It's not as big of a deal as you might imagine. After the first five minutes, you forget you aren't wearing any clothes. After about 30 minutes you realize that you should have applied more sunscreen to that part of your body that does not normally see the sun.

Now, if you prefer to keep your suntan time a little, okay, a lot more private. You might want to consider these options.