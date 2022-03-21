Trolls LIVE! Tour Coming to Cajundome in July

Another great family-friendly event is coming to the Cajundome in Lafayette as the Trolls LIVE! tour hits the arena on July 9-10, 2022.

Poppy, Branch, and all their Trolls friends come to life on stage for a jam-packed performance with epic music, glitter, humor, and happiness.

There will be a total of four shows on those dates. The performances will be as follows:

Saturday, July 9 - 10:00 am & 2:00 pm

Sunday, July 10 - 11:00 am & 3:00 pm

Tickets are on sale now and start at $24.25. You can purchase at the Cajundome Box Office any weekday between 10:00 and 4:00 pm, online at Cajundome.com or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

There are also a limited number of Trolls LIVE! VIP Packages available, starting at $127.25. Those packages include premium show seating, a souvenir lanyard, and an after-show photo opportunity with your favorite hosts, Poppy and Branch.

Here is a synopsis of what you can expect in this interactive show:

The world of the Trolls comes alive in this totally interactive, story-rich musical celebration of everything the Trolls love – singing, dancing, rainbows, glitter and plenty of hugs. The extravaganza utilizes the latest in scenic projection, puppetry and media technology, and features a host of special effects and interactive surprises. Trolls LIVE! includes two acts with an intermission and will enchant both children and adults alike with its popular Trolls show-stopping songs, as well as introduce audiences to all-new electrifying Trolls music and choreography.

For more information about Trolls LIVE!, visit TrollsLIVE.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @trollslive, and use #TrollsLIVE.