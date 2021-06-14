Tropical Depression 2 Forms in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center center reports Tropical Depression 2 has officially formed off the coast of North Carolina. Here's what you need to know...

Tropical Depression 2

Tropical Depression 2 has officially formed in the Atlantic off the coast of North Carolina and is forecast to become Tropical Storm Bill by this evening (06/14/21).

The good news here is that Tropical Depression 2 is expected to move quickly away from the North Carolina coast out into the Atlantic.

If Tropical Depression 2 becomes Tropical Storm Bill as expected, it will be the second named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season, putting it two days ahead of schedule for the "normal formation date for the second named storm" which is July 16th according to WJTV.com.

In addition to Tropical Depression 2, there are unfortunately two other areas of disturbance forecasters are keeping an eye on.

One is a weak disturbance currently over Mexico, which at this point is being given a 60% chance of becoming a tropical depression. If it does strengthen and form, it would be named Claudette.

The second rea of disturbance is moving off the coast of Cape Verde currently, and as of now is being given a 20% chance of becoming a named storm.