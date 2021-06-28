Tropical Depression #4 Forms, Could Become Tropical Storm Danny

NOAA has announced Tropical Depression #4 has officially formed.

The National Hurricane Center has issued coastal advisories for the Carolinas and Georgia. Currently, the center of Tropical Depression #4 is located at 31.9N 78.3W just off the coast of Charleston according to the Storm Team 3 Weather Lab.

Winds are currently at 35mph with gusts registering higher.

 

Tropical Storm Danny

Tropical Storm #4 is expected to strengthen before it makes landfall with forecasters predicting the storm to become Tropical Storm Danny at some point this evening (06/28/21).

This Tropical Depression is expected is bring heavy rains as it makes landfall somewhere along the Georgia, North Carolina, or South Carolina Coast.

Tropical Depression #4 currently has maximum predicted wind speeds of 40mph.

The effects of this storm are forecast to impact the Southern East Coast and into Tennessee as it travels inland.

As of now, Tropical Depression #4 isn't expected to have any effects on Acadiana.

