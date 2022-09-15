Tropical Storm Fiona: Where It’s At And Where It’s Headed

The Atlantic woke up with another tropical depression yesterday, which has since been upgraded to Tropical Storm Fiona.

While the storm is headed to Puerto Rico and the rest of the Leeward Islands, it does not look like it will head into the Gulf of Mexico. Instead, the National Hurricane Center forecast shows the storm turning northward, possibly even avoiding the Florida coast.

Tropical Storm Fiona, via National Hurricane Center

KATC Meteorologist Rob Perillo as early as last night had predicted that it was likely not a threat to the Gulf.

Several governments in the Caribbean have already issued tropical storm warnings, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest update.

The government of Antigua and Barbuda has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla. The government of the Netherlands has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Saba and St. Eustatius. The government of St. Maarten has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for St. Maarten. The government of France has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Guadeloupe, St. Barthelemy, and St. Martin.

While Fiona has the potential to stay as a tropical storm or even become a hurricane after hitting the Leeward Islands, weather conditions will force it upward. That saves the Gulf of Mexico but could force the storm into southern states along the east coast, such as the Carolinas.

There are currently no other signs of a storm developing in the Atlantic. A previous tropical wave detected by the NHC has since fallen off its radar.

