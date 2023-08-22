Tropical Storm Harold to Continue Along Texas-Mexico Border into Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KPEL News) - Tropical Storm Harold made landfall in southeastern Texas, and will be dropping plenty of rain over the next day along the state's border with Mexico.

The system developed into a tropical storm early Tuesday morning before making landfall. The system developed quickly in the Gulf before moving into Texas, preventing it from gaining more power and becoming a much more devastating storm.

Texas has been under pretty severe drought conditions this summer, and the rain from Tropical Storm Harold will bring some relief to the Texas border. However, much of the state is still facing a dry spell that doesn't seem to be alleviating anytime soon.

But the state's most severe drought-stricken areas won't be seeing the benefits of the storm.

While some of the region does need the rain, tornadoes and flooding will also be a major risk for folks living in the region along the Texas-Mexico border.

There are currently several systems active in the Atlantic as we enter the back half of the hurricane season. Another storm, Tropical Storm Franklin, has already formed in the Caribbean but is turning northward and unlikely to hit U.S. soil.

Another storm, Gert, is now a post-tropical system status as it continues through the Atlantic just north of the Caribbean. Another storm, Emily, is also a post-tropical system that is heading northward in the Atlantic, and won't be making landfall anywhere.

Louisiana is still prepping for potential storms as the second half of the hurricane season steps up.