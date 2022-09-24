Tropical Storm Ian has officially formed in the Caribbean and is currently on track to become a bigger storm than previously expected.

The most recent forecasts have Ian's path a little more to the west than previously expected. It will instead hit the western coast. But that path leaves it over open water for a longer period of time, making it more powerful when it finally hits land.

The immediate future is a tough one for several places in the Caribbean. Hurricane conditions are possible in the Cayman Islands by early Monday, according to one forecast. Tropical storm conditions are possible in Jamaica on Sunday

By early next week, Ian is forecast to move near or over western Cuba as a strengthening hurricane and then approach the Florida peninsula at or near major hurricane strength, which is a hurricane with sustained winds of 110 mph or higher. Current forecasts show potential for significant impacts from storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall along Florida's western coast.

attachment-ts ian 9-23 loading...

Forecasts heavily recommend that residents in Cuba, the Florida Keys, and the Florida peninsula should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place and closely monitor forecast updates through the weekend.

As far as Louisiana goes, the tropics currently aren't threatening cooler weather expected next week.

KATC's Rob Perillo's forecast is pleasant after this hot weekend.

Sunny skies, breezy north winds and daily highs closer to the mid-80s are expected next week while nighttime/morning lows dip into the refreshing upper 50s to lower 60s. Mostly sunny conditions should persist into the following weekend although temperatures may begin to warm back up...we may not be done with the 90s after this weekend/Monday.

A front pushing eastward is expected to keep Ian off the Louisiana coast, but the strengthening storm have some models predicting more shift, though there is little consensus.

Hurricane Preparation, What Are the Items You Didn't Think Of? When there is word that a hurricane might threaten the Gulf Coast, we start thinking about what items we need to make life bearable if we end up stuck at home without electricity and internet. In addition to these creature comforts, we also need to think about the many things that we would need to take with us if we are forced to evacuate. While we all immediately think of things like prescription medicines and important papers, there are other things that can come in handy whether we will be stuck at home, at a relative's house, or in a shelter.