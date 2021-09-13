As Tropical Storm Nicholas takes aim at the Texas coast, parts of Louisiana are projected to feel its punch.

Southwest Louisiana is currently under a Flash Flood Watch as the storm could have impacts from Texas across the parishes of Acadiana to St. Mary Parish.

School systems across the Acadiana parishes have announced school closures for Tuesday the storm system is expected to slowly make its way across the Bayou State through Thursday.

As they did for Hurricane Ida, the weather experts at the U.S. National Weather Service in Lake Charles have put together a parish-by-parish projection broken down by four categories: Wind, Storm Surge, Rainfall Totals, and Tornado Threat.

With Tropical Storm Nicholas, the concern lies with the rainfall totals as flooding is projected to possibly become a huge issue.

BELOW are the parish-by-parish projected impacts as released by the U.S. National Weather Service in Lake Charles: