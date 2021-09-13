Acadiana Area School Closures for Tuesday, September 14

With Tropical Storm Nicholas hitting the Texas coast this evening and then eventually making its way through Acadiana, many in our area are preparing for the potential of some flooding rains.

A Flash Flood Watch is actually in effect through Wednesday for basically all of Acadiana. According to KATC Meteorologist Daniel Phillips, we may get as much as 4-7" inches of rain over the next couple of days.

As a result of the potential for heavy rains, Acadiana area parishes have decided to close schools for Tuesday, September 14.

The following have already canceled classes tomorrow:

Acadia Parish

All facilities will close on Tuesday, September 14th, but students will be provided remote learning assignments and activities to work on. Officials are planning to resume normal operations on Wednesday, September 15th, according to our news partners at KATC.

Calcasieu Parish

The Calcasieu Parish School System says that all schools and facilities will be closed on Tuesday, September 14. (School was also closed today.)

In a statement, the district had this to say: "We will continue to monitor the weather and notify families tomorrow as to the status of school on Wednesday, September 15."

Sacred Heart in Ville Platte will dismiss at noon on Tuesday, September 14.

Evangeline Parish

All Evangeline Parish Schools and District Offices will be closed on Tuesday, September 14.

Iberia Parish

Iberia Parish Public Schools will dismiss early on Tuesday, September 14. Middle and high schools will dismiss at 12:30 pm and elementary schools will dismiss at 1:15 pm.

Catholic High in New Iberia will be dismissing today at 12:30 pm.

Jeff Davis Parish

All schools and office locations will be closed on Tuesday, September 14. Teachers and students will transition to virtual learning.

Students with home wifi access may check out Chromebooks from the school. Parents who have not yet signed the Device Usage Agreement will need to do so prior to Chromebook check out. All lessons will be accessible to students in Google Classroom, and teachers will be monitoring Google Classroom for students needing assistance.

Lafayette Parish

All Lafayette Parish public schools and facilities will be closed on Tuesday, September 14. All students will participate in remote learning while facilities are closed. Assignments will be communicated to students by teachers at each individual school.

Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy, all Ascension Episcopal School campuses, Carencro Catholic, Covenant Preschool in Lafayette, First Baptist Christian School, Lafayette Christian Academy, St. Thomas More, Sugar N Spice Daycares, Teurlings Catholic, Westminster Christian Academy, Youngsville Christian School will be closed Tuesday, September 14.

St. Landry Parish

All St. Landry Parish schools and facilities will be closed on Tuesday, September 14. Students will shift to remote learning. If students are able to connect virtually, they should log in to their teacher's Google Meet and follow their regular schedule.

St. Landry Charter School in Opelousas will be closed Tuesday, September 14.

Opelousas Catholic will be closed Tuesday, September 14. Students in grades 6-12 will switch to virtual learning.

Westminster Christian Academy in Opelousas will be closed Tuesday, September 14.

St. Martin Parish

All St. Martin Parish Schools will be open until 1:00 pm today. Students will go home with their Chromebooks in the event there is a need for a virtual day on Wednesday, September 15.

Vermilion Parish

All Vermilion Parish schools will be closed on Tuesday, September 14.

The Vermilion Parish Head Start Centers & Central Office will also be closed on Tuesday, September 14.

Vermilion Catholic will be closed Tuesday, September 14. 9th through 12th grade students will be assigned a virtual assignment for each class.

Diocese of Lafayette

All Catholic schools in Lafayette, St. Landry, Acadia and Vermilion Parishes will be closed Tuesday, September 14.