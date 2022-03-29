Acadiana School Closures for Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Severe weather, including strong winds, is expected to roll through Acadiana on Wednesday afternoon.

A strong line of storms will begin moving into our area around lunchtime and should reach Lafayette around 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

As a result, just like last week, several Acadiana schools and school systems have decided to close altogether or call for early dismissal.

Below is the list of schools that will be closed all day or part of the day on Wednesday, March 30, 2022:

ACADIA PARISH

All Acadia Parish Public Schools will be closed

EVANGELINE PARISH

All Evangeline Parish Public Schools will be closed

Sacred Heart of Ville Platte will dismiss at 12:00 pm

IBERIA PARISH

All Iberia Parish Public Schools will be closed

Acadian Christian School will be closed

Epiphany Day School will be closed

LAFAYETTE PARISH

All Lafayette Parish Public Schools will be closed

Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy in Youngsville will dismiss at 11:30 am for high school and 12:00 pm for elementary students

Carencro Catholic School will be closed

Episcopal School of Acadiana (both campuses) will be closed

Gethsemane Christian Academy and LaPetite Academy will be closed

John Paul the Great will be closed

Lafayette Christian Academy will be closed

Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy in Lafayette will dismiss at 11:30 am for high school and 12:00 pm for elementary students

My Child Early Learning Center will dismiss at 12:00 pm

St. Pius Elementary School in Lafayette will be closed

Teurlings Catholic High School will be closed

St. Thomas More Catholic High School will be closed

United Christian Academy in Carencro will be closed

Willow Charter Academy will be closed

ST. LANDRY PARISH

All St. Landry Parish Public Schools will be closed.

Opelousas Catholic will be closed

ST. MARTIN PARISH

All St. Martin Parish Public Schools will be closed. Superintendent Allen Blanchard Jr. says all twelve-month employees including the maintenance department are to report to work.

ST. MARY PARISH

All St. Mary Parish Public Schools will dismiss early. Middle and high school students will dismiss at 12:30 pm and elementary school students will dismiss at 1:00 pm. Bus transportation will be provided.

VERMILION PARISH

All Vermilion Parish Public Schools and central office buildings will be closed

We will continue to update this story should other school systems announce closures or early dismissal.