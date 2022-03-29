Acadiana School Closures for Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Severe weather, including strong winds, is expected to roll through Acadiana on Wednesday afternoon.
A strong line of storms will begin moving into our area around lunchtime and should reach Lafayette around 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
As a result, just like last week, several Acadiana schools and school systems have decided to close altogether or call for early dismissal.
Below is the list of schools that will be closed all day or part of the day on Wednesday, March 30, 2022:
ACADIA PARISH
- All Acadia Parish Public Schools will be closed
EVANGELINE PARISH
- All Evangeline Parish Public Schools will be closed
- Sacred Heart of Ville Platte will dismiss at 12:00 pm
IBERIA PARISH
- All Iberia Parish Public Schools will be closed
- Acadian Christian School will be closed
- Epiphany Day School will be closed
LAFAYETTE PARISH
- All Lafayette Parish Public Schools will be closed
- Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy in Youngsville will dismiss at 11:30 am for high school and 12:00 pm for elementary students
- Carencro Catholic School will be closed
- Episcopal School of Acadiana (both campuses) will be closed
- Gethsemane Christian Academy and LaPetite Academy will be closed
- John Paul the Great will be closed
- Lafayette Christian Academy will be closed
- Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy in Lafayette will dismiss at 11:30 am for high school and 12:00 pm for elementary students
- My Child Early Learning Center will dismiss at 12:00 pm
- St. Pius Elementary School in Lafayette will be closed
- Teurlings Catholic High School will be closed
- St. Thomas More Catholic High School will be closed
- United Christian Academy in Carencro will be closed
- Willow Charter Academy will be closed
ST. LANDRY PARISH
- All St. Landry Parish Public Schools will be closed.
- Opelousas Catholic will be closed
ST. MARTIN PARISH
- All St. Martin Parish Public Schools will be closed. Superintendent Allen Blanchard Jr. says all twelve-month employees including the maintenance department are to report to work.
ST. MARY PARISH
- All St. Mary Parish Public Schools will dismiss early. Middle and high school students will dismiss at 12:30 pm and elementary school students will dismiss at 1:00 pm. Bus transportation will be provided.
VERMILION PARISH
- All Vermilion Parish Public Schools and central office buildings will be closed
We will continue to update this story should other school systems announce closures or early dismissal.
