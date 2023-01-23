Acadiana is bracing itself for potentially some strong storms that are heading this way.

Expect clouds to start rolling in later on Monday and prepare for the possibility of severe storms hitting the area on Tuesday. Right now the worst of the weather is expected to hit between 6-8 pm on Tuesday evening but that could always change.

KATC is projecting damaging winds and the possibility of tornadoes. They are also saying that hail and localized flooding will need to be monitored as well.

With all that being said, there are several school parishes that have announced half days on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, due to the weather.

Here are the school parishes with half days on Tuesday:

Jeff Davis Parish – various times

*Check with your school on the dismissal time.

Calcasieu Parish – 11:435 a.m.

Evangeline Parish – 11:00 a.m.

At the moment Lafayette Parish School System has announced that they have canceled all after-school activities. Students must be picked up in the car rider line or ride the bus home.

We will continue to update and monitor the school closures as well as the severe weather.