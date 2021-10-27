School Closures in Acadiana Due to Inclement Weather – Wednesday, October 27

With heavy winds and rains rolling into Acadiana this afternoon, we are starting to hear of some school systems shutting down early and sending students home.

Here is what we know as of this time:

Iberia Parish

Iberia Parish public schools will be dismissing early due to possible high winds and tornado activity. Middle and high school will dismiss at 12:00 pm and elementary schools will dismiss at 12:45 pm. Student care will not be available this afternoon.

St. Martin Parish

All schools in St. Martinville are closed for the day due to having no water in the city. The Early Learning Center, St. Martinville Primary, St. Martinville Junior High and St. Martinville High School have all closed.

St. Landry Parish

St. Landry Charter School in Opelousas is dismissing early today. A spokeswoman said the school is dismissing at 11:00 am due to inclement weather.

As we hear of more closures we will update this story.