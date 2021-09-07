All Schools Closed in St. Martinville Due to City-Wide Power Outage

UPDATE: We're hearing from some residents that their power has been restored.

If you're in St. Martinville, you're waking up to no power this morning. The entire city is without power at this time.

The outage reportedly began at 3:00 am. City officials say crews are working to restore power, but they do not know yet when that will be.

St. Martin Parish School Board Superintendent Allen Blanchard says as a result of the power outage, all schools in St. Martinville will be closed today.

Blanchard wants to reiterate that the closures are only for St. Martinville and all other schools in the district are open today.

We'll follow this story and bring you updates as they're made available.