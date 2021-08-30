Most Acadiana Schools Reopening on Tuesday
All of Acadiana was under the gun for Hurricane Ida, so out of safety, basically, all schools in the area were closed on Monday.
Since the area fared well with the storm, nearly all Acadiana area schools will be back in session for Tuesday, August 31.
Here is a list of schools reopening and a few that will remain closed in Acadiana following Hurricane Ida:
Schools Reopening on Tuesday, August 31:
Acadia Parish public schools
Evangeline Parish public schools
Iberia Parish public schools
Jeff Davis Parish public schools
Lafayette Parish public schools
St. Martin Parish public schools (Upper St. Martin)
St. Landry Parish public schools
UL Lafayette
LSU Eunice
Schools Closed on Tuesday, August 31:
Stephensville Elementary (located in Lower St. Martin Parish)
St. Mary Parish public schools
Vermilion Parish public schools