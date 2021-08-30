Most Acadiana Schools Reopening on Tuesday

All of Acadiana was under the gun for Hurricane Ida, so out of safety, basically, all schools in the area were closed on Monday.

Since the area fared well with the storm, nearly all Acadiana area schools will be back in session for Tuesday, August 31.

Here is a list of schools reopening and a few that will remain closed in Acadiana following Hurricane Ida:

Schools Reopening on Tuesday, August 31:

Acadia Parish public schools

Evangeline Parish public schools

Iberia Parish public schools

Jeff Davis Parish public schools

Lafayette Parish public schools

St. Martin Parish public schools (Upper St. Martin)

St. Landry Parish public schools

UL Lafayette

LSU Eunice

Schools Closed on Tuesday, August 31:

Stephensville Elementary (located in Lower St. Martin Parish)

St. Mary Parish public schools

Vermilion Parish public schools