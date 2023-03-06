NATCHITOCHES, La. (KPEL News) - Officials with the Natchitoches Police Department have arrested two parents after allegations were made against the pair that they had tied up their children.

In a post on the Natchitoches Police Department's Facebook page, Public Information Officer Corporal John Greely says officers arrested 28-year-old Michelle Benjamin and 39-year-old James Grant after allegations were leveled at these parents that they were mistreating their children.

According to officials in the department, a concerned citizen claimed that they went to the home and two juvenile children were tied to their beds.

This person was able to untie the children, and then the concerned citizens called the police. When police showed up at the home later on they arrested the two parents on the following charges:

Two Counts of Cruelty to a Juvenile

Two Counts of Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment

Two Counts of False Imprisonment

Both Michelle Benjamin and James Grant were booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

The Department of Children and Family Services was notified about this case, and the children were taken into custody.

Corporal Greely says this situation started to unfold around 1:15 Friday afternoon in the 900 block of Dixie Street.

Officials say if you have any information about any type of incident, you can report the information anonymously by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at 318-238-2388. You can also download and use the P3 app with any mobile device to anonymously give police information.

