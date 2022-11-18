Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation.

Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms for lots of folks. But without treatment, STD’s can result in some serious health problems.

The Centers for Disease Control says these are the most common STD’s:

Bacterial Vaginosis

Chlamydia

Gonorrhea

Hepatitis

Herpes

HIV/AIDS & STDs

Human Papillomavirus

Pelvic Inflammatory Disease

Syphilis

Trichomoniasis

What Louisiana Cities Have The Highest STD Rates In America?

New Orleans, the largest city in Louisiana checks in at #11 on the list. The Crescent City is up 13 spots from a year ago when the city was #24 on the list. Baton Rouge is #16 on the list this year.

How Does Shreveport Stack Up on the STD List?

For many years, Shreveport and Bossier City were included high on this list, but we are showing lots of improvement. Shreveport improves 12 spots from #9 to #21.

Other Cities Showing Improvement:

Washington, DC rose 12 spots from 17 → 5

Knoxville, TN rose 17 spots from 26 → 9

Jacksonville, FL rose 15 spots from 38 → 23

Albany, NY rose 15 spots from 68 → 53

What Cities Are in the Top 5?

Jackson, MS Baltimore, MD San Francisco, CA Philadelphia, PA Washington D.C.

You can check out the full list of cities here.

