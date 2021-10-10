Two Men Arrested In Shreveport After Car Chase & Manhunt

Get our free mobile app

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a car chase and large-scale search for suspects in Shreveport this afternoon. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were joined by Shreveport Police and Louisiana State Police Troopers during this afternoon's incident.

Authorities say that just before 4pm, Caddo Parish Sheriff's Deputies attempted to stop a white BMW on West 70th in Shreveport. The driver of the BMW sped away, and led officers on a high speed chase down West 70th and Walker Road. During that chase, the BMW hit a culvert, and kept going.

When the vehicle reached Walker Road and Mackey Lane, the two suspects in the BMW got out and ran away.

During the foot chase the passenger of the vehicle, 21-year-old Cedarrick Brooks, ran into a store. At that point he was arrested by officers. But the driver of the vehicle was able to escape from officers, momentarily.

The driver was identified as 24-year-old Kymmton Solomon. The search for Solomon involved K-9 units who searched nearby wooded areas for nearly an hour. Eventually Solomon was discovered in a home on Saint Helens Drive. Solomon was taken into custody at that residence.

During the investigation, officers found two guns with high-capacity magazines inside the vehicle.

The driver, Solomon, has been charged with one count of Aggravated Flight From An Officer. While the passenger, Brooks, has been charged with Flight From An Officer, Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, as well as drug related charges. Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Both suspects were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.