U.S. Coast Guard Escorts Carnival Cruise Ship to Dock after 60 Person Brawl Breaks Out On Board

Reports say that a brawl involving approximately 60 passengers on a Carnival cruise ship prompted the U.S Coast Guard to escort the ship back to shore. Apparently, an argument started on the dance floor of the ship's night club and ended with punches and glasses being thrown.

attachment-IMG_4260 loading...

It was a chaotic scene aboard the Carnival Magic, as reports say that the U.S. Coast Guard escorted the ship back to shore following a massive brawl. The fight reportedly occurred at 5:20 a.m. in the nightclub on the ship.

Apparently, there were roughly 60 passengers who were involved in the melee. The cruise ship was bound for New York and eventually arrived as scheduled to Manhattan.

Twitter via @nyeem0 Twitter via @nyeem0 loading...

The report adds that law enforcement met the ship at the dock and conducted interviews with suspects and witnesses. There are no official reports of injuries or charges being filed in relation to the incident as of now.

60 Person Brawl Breaks Out Aboard Carnival Cruise Ship

Check out the video of the incident shared on Twitter by @nyneem0 here.

https://twitter.com/nyeem0/status/1541778075054129155

More specifics on the incident coming from @CruiseLaw on Twitter below.

https://twitter.com/CruiseLaw/status/1541908195320512514

Reactions to the video coming from Twitter.

https://twitter.com/nyeem0/status/1541781250041675776

https://twitter.com/nyeem0/status/1541787752286535680

https://twitter.com/Civil_Roar_/status/1542208778086469633

See the full report via @WBRZ on Twitter below.

https://twitter.com/WBRZ/status/1542235147428401153