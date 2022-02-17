A Carnival Cruise ship docked in New Orleans after a woman reportedly jumped off of a balcony and into the Gulf of Mexico. Video from on-board the ship apparently shows the moments before and after the 32-year-old woman went overboard.

Cell phone video from an individual on the cruise reportedly shows a crowd gathering near the railing of the ship shortly after a woman jumped from a balcony and into the water. The ship was on its way back to New Orleans from Cozumel, Mexico when the incident reportedly occurred.

The video begins by showing the woman, who was reportedly traveling with her husband and family, being restrained by security on the ship and led off of the deck. In the video, you can hear the woman shouting out to someone before being taken away.

The video cuts to show moments later, where reports say the same woman who was being taken away by security jumped overboard from a balcony. As customers on the cruise approached the side of the ship to look into the water, crew members reportedly threw out a life preserver as well as smoke flare to mark her place in the vast Gulf of Mexico.

The person taking the video got a shot of the water below, but there were no signs of anyone in the immediate area of the ship. The ship reportedly circled back as they got the Coast Guard to the scene to take over rescue efforts.

Carnival is reportedly providing support for the family of the guest who jumped, as the search continues in the Gulf of Mexico.

See the video from the incident via @FOX8NOLA on Twitter below.

The report adds that some passengers observed the woman jumping from the tenth floor. They say the guest hit the side of the ship before going into the water face-first, per reports.

As the search for the guest continues, we will be sure to update you if any new information is made available. See the official report on the incident from the @USCGHeartland on Twitter here.