UL Softball Alters App State Game Times Due to Weather

UL Softball started off the App State series hot, as they beat App State 8-0 in 1 hour and 42 min and they triggered the run rule. Louisiana was slated to finish the rest of the series on Saturday and Sunday.

However, due to potential bad weather, the Cajuns were forced to shift game times. The Cajuns will now finish the series with a doubleheader on Saturday.

The Cajuns will take the field against App State starting at 1 pm. You can listen to the game on 103.3 The GOAT (103.3 FM & 1420 AM), with pregame starting at 12:45 and Cody Junot will be on the call.