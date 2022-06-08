Get our free mobile app

If you're looking for tons of designer accents in a rural setting on 15 acres, this house for sale in Folsom, LA will have you reaching for your checkbook!

If living the dream for you consists of a country property featuring new construction, look no further than this gorgeous Folsom, LA home being offered for sale via Zillow.com by Dominique S. Dennoun at Homesmart Realty South.

The price of this stunning home was just reduced by $250,000 to $1,550,000. If you're doing the math, that works out to $268 per square foot. Speaking of square footage, this home is huge, clocking in at 5,775 square feet of living space. The listing says this 2022-built home has two bedrooms, but we counted three. It also has four bathrooms (2 full, 2 half baths) and an open floor plan with soaring ceilings and a ton of windows providing plenty of natural light. On top of that, this property boasts a wet bar, a ballroom with marble floors, and two ponds situated on 14.78 acres. All of this could be yours for the low, low price of an estimated $7,530 a month.

Let's take a look at this breathtaking property!

Beautiful Louisiana 'Barn' Home for Sale Perfect for Entertaining

