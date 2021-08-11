Unmask Our Kids Is Holding Meeting in Shreveport

John Moore/Getty Images
A group called Unmask Our Kids Louisiana is working to change the mask rules for schools in Louisiana. This group is having an informational meeting on Thursday August 12 at 6pm at Southern Trace Country Club in Shreveport.
To attend this informational session, you do have to register in advance. If you have not signed up, you will not be allowed to attend this event. Click here to register.

State Representatives Danny McCormick and Dodie Horton are expected to speak during this event. Jill Hines with Health Freedom Louisiana will also speak. State Senator Robert Mills is also expected to attend.

This group is not ok with masking children in schools and they want to get the word out about alternatives. They are connecting people to homeschool options.

Republican Women of Bossier posted this message:

Since Attorney Jeff Landry issued his opinion this morning concerning BESE having the authority to make rules and regulations concerning Covid Procedures such as mask mandates, we are urging BESE to call an emergency meeting next week to address this extremely important issue. We believe that local school districts should have the authority to address their procedures in their schools; just as they did last year. Most schools are starting school next week and BESE should meet as soon as possible. BESE members across this state should be contacted. This is really urgent and I hope you will join together with us on this endeavor.

