Unmask Our Kids Is Holding Meeting in Shreveport

To attend this informational session, you do have to register in advance. If you have not signed up, you will not be allowed to attend this event.

State Representatives Danny McCormick and Dodie Horton are expected to speak during this event. Jill Hines with Health Freedom Louisiana will also speak. State Senator Robert Mills is also expected to attend.

Since Attorney Jeff Landry issued his opinion this morning concerning BESE having the authority to make rules and regulations concerning Covid Procedures such as mask mandates, we are urging BESE to call an emergency meeting next week to address this extremely important issue. We believe that local school districts should have the authority to address their procedures in their schools; just as they did last year. Most schools are starting school next week and BESE should meet as soon as possible. BESE members across this state should be contacted. This is really urgent and I hope you will join together with us on this endeavor.