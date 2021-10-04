Update: Lafayette Shooting Victim Dies

UPDATE, October 4, 2021, 9:45 a.m.

The victim in Sunday afternoon's shooting on Peach Street has died.

According to Lafayette Police Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, Shayne Burke, 21, died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Dugas says officers found Burke outside a home on Peach Street near its intersection with Twelfth Street.

Still no suspects have been named or arrested. Police are still investigating the case. If you have any information, call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

----------------------------------------------

Original Story, October 3, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

One person is in the hospital after a shooting on Lafayette's north side.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon on Peach Street near its intersection with Twelfth Street.

The street committee at My Hood Lit first tipped us off to the shooting. They were the first to report on the shooting with this Facebook video recorded at the scene.

Lafayette Police Cpl. Bridgette Dugas says one person was wounded in that shooting. The victim was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police have not named a suspect in this case. If you have any information about this shooting, call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

Fantastic Places My Parents Shopped, But Are Gone Now

Popular Lafayette Restaurants that are Now Gone

Delicious 'Pick Your Own' Choices in Louisiana

25 Rainbows From Around Acadiana

Tumbleweaves of Acadiana

Lafayette TV Icons: Where Are They Now?