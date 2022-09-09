Vandals Deface Statues Around the Campus of LSU

Why do people do this?

BRProud reports that vandals sprayed painted the LSU Tiger statue outside of the football stadium this week, and they even painted over the statue honoring Shaquille O'Neal on campus.

This all comes as LSU is preparing to hose Southern University this weekend at Tiger Stadium for the very first time.

According to the report, LSU Police is investigating the matter on campus.

As you'll see here, workers were cleaning up what vandals left behind on the campus of LSU.

We will continue to follow this story from the campus of LSU.