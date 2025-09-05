(KPEL News) - A tip to the Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers program helped the United States Marshals Service and the Lafayette Police Department Special Investigations Division to nabbed the drug suspect in Lafayette.

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office, once a tip came into the Vermilion Crime Stoppers Program, the U.S. Marshal's Office and Lafayette Police Officers were able to seek out and capture a man wanted for four years in Vermilion Parish.

He was being sought since 2021.

Get our free mobile app

Who Was Apprehended?

Vermilion Parish Sheriff Eddie Langlinais says 41-year-old Janus Reaux was apprehended in Lafayette on Tuesday, September 2.

Reaux was being sought by multiple law enforcement agencies in the area, and the man had numerous warrants for failure to appear in court.

When he was captured, officials confiscated the drugs and money derived from drug sales, they say.

Drugs and Scale from J Reaux Photo courtesy of Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

What Charges Was The Fugitive Booked For?

The man was booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail on the following charges:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I (Marijuana)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I (Marijuana THC Cartridges)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I (Marijuana Edibles)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I (Synthetic Marijuana)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I (MDMA)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (Crack Cocaine)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (Oxymorphone)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (Methamphetamine)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (Oxycodone)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule III (Suboxone)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule III (Sublingual)

Transactions Involving Drug Proceeds

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

According to Langlinais, Reaux's bond was set by the judge at $378,000.

READ MORE: LAFAYETTE MAN ARRESTED IN MAJOR DRUG BUST, NEARLY $80,000 IN CASH SEIZED BY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

READ MORE: LAFAYETTE TEEN ARRESTED IN MAJOR DRUG BUST: $25,000 CASH, 3 GUNS, MORE THAN TWO POUNDS OF MARIJUANA SEIZED

Money J Reaux Seizure Photo courtesy of Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

Sheriff Langlinais says he was being sought for all that time, and he was featured multiple times on segments of Crime Stoppers of Vermilion.

His capture by the U.S. Marshal's Service was without incident, and he was taken to be booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail.

The investigation continues.

Contacting Crime Stoppers of Vermilion To Report Crime

If you know of the whereabouts of a fugitive or criminal activity, you can contact the Vermilion Crime Stoppers Program anonymously to give law enforcement the information.

You can call them at 337-740-TIPS (8477) or download and use the P3 app on any mobile device.

If your information leads to an arrest, you might earn a cash reward.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.