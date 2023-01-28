Victim Hospitalized in Home Break-in, Lafayette Parish Man Arrested

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - One person is recovering in the hospital while the suspect is sitting in jail following a home invasion just after midnight early Friday.

According to a press release from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Pitt Road, which is in Scott.

That’s where deputies found the injured victim who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say 40-year-old Russell Potier was named a suspect and was arrested on Friday night. Potier sits in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a charge of Attempted First Degree Murder. No bond has been set for him at this time.

Potier's court date has been set for Tuesday, January 31st.

