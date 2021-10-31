See Jameis Winston Dancing on Crutches in Locker Room Following Saints Win Over Bucs

Although New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston went down with a first quarter knee injury, that didn't stop him from celebrating the 36-27 over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with his teammates. Video from the post-game locker-room celebration shows Winston dancing on crutches while surrounding by Saints.

Twitter via @NolaHatPlug

While Winston wasn't unable to complete the game due to his knee injury, victory sure does help make it feel a tiny bit better.

Twitter via @NolaHatPlug

See the clip pulled from Chauncey Gardner-Johnson's Instagram page @ceedy.duce via @NolaHatPlug below.

Jameis Winston Injury

One would assume that seeing Winston dance like this could be a good sign for his knee injury, but preliminary reports are coming out that may point to bad news.

A report from @RapSheet is out on Twitter.

@Jaboowins has sent out a Tweet of his own following the reports of his major knee injury.

@BleacherReport has also Tweeted that is is an ACL injury.

More reactions to the clip from Twitter below.

WHO DAT!

Saints Fans Christmas Wish List