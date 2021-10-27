VIDEO: Tornado Touches Down in Orange County I-10 and Hwy 62

As a cold front rolled into the Lake area, it did not come peacefully as residents of Texas and Louisiana can attest to. The large cell of storms began to spin tornadoes off left and right into the Lake area with a few touching down and causing damage.

One tornado touched down near I-10 and Hwy 62. One Facebook user even caught it from the interstate. You can see the tornado blast its way along the interstate as it picks up debris and breaks powerlines with a familiar blue glow as it crosses over them.

The above video is the same tornado but taken from the other side. The sounds you hear are the severe winds from the tornado as it picks up debris and trees along its path.

Damage from the storm was captured by a number of residents and shared on Twitter:

The lake area remained under a tornado watch until at least 1:00 pm.