Vince McMahon Temporarily Steps Down as Chairman and CEO of WWE

The CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon, has reportedly temporarily stepped down from his position with the company.

This comes after a story broke earlier this week that he allegedly paid a former employee $3 Million to remain silent about their affair.

The board of directors for WWE is investigating the matter and until they reach a conclusion on the allegations, Vince McMahon will not lead the company.

Stephanie McMahon, who recently took a leave of absence from the company, will serve as the interim CEO while the investigation runs its course.

In a press release earlier this week Vince McMahon said, “I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the Special Committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation.”

Vince will reportedly continue to be the head of creations for all WWE programming.

In a separate report out this week, it was reported that Vince McMahon and his wife, Linda McMahon, are not currently living together.

We'll continue to follow this developing story out of the WWE.

UPDATE: WWE has announced that Mr. McMahon will appear on SmackDown tonight (Friday) at 8 PM ET live on FOX.